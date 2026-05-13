Number of appeals regarding violations of rights during mobilization has increased 333 times, - Lubinets

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, said that the number of complaints he has received regarding violations during mobilization has increased 333-fold.

He made this statement during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"The number of complaints I have received regarding violations of citizens' rights related to the mobilization has increased 333-fold compared to 2022. I have received over 6,000 complaints. Unfortunately, the shameful practice continues—the use of balaclavas, the use of unlawful force, beatings, and it has even reached the point where Ukrainian civilians are being killed inside the premises of the Territorial Recruitment Centers," the ombudsman noted.

Lubinec also stated that the relevant agencies had failed to carry out all the instructions they had received regarding a fundamental change in the approach to mobilization.

The Ombudsman "strongly disagrees" that this system cannot be changed.

"I am calling for the immediate establishment of a working group at the Ministry of Defense level, which will include the Commissioner and representatives of Parliament. We have a plan for how to urgently change this situation," he added.

Read more: Militarisation of Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied territories must be recognised as crime against humanity, — Lubinets