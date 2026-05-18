EU is considering reviewing aid to countries that support Russia and Iran

The European Union may change its approach to providing financial assistance to countries that support Russia or Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas, Euractiv reports.

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What the EU has to offer

According to Kallas, the European Union wants to make foreign aid "more strategic" amid geopolitical competition and international conflicts.

She noted that if a partner country supports Russia or Iran, the EU must be able to review its cooperation with that country.

Callas did not specify exactly how this rule could be implemented in practice.

Read more: US-Israeli war with Iran has already cost global business $25 billion, Reuters says

What else did the EU say?

The head of European diplomacy stressed that the EU must take its own interests into account when implementing international aid programs.

According to her, if countries receive aid from the European Union but at the same time cooperate with the EU’s rivals, this should influence future funding decisions.

Meanwhile, European Commissioner for Development Josef Síkela stated that the future EU aid system should incorporate a "European advantage."

The statements were made as the EU prepares a new geopolitical investment strategy worth 300 billion euros as part of the EU’s next seven-year budget.