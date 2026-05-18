US and Israel are preparing for possible new strikes on Iran, - NYT

The United States and Israel have begun extensive preparations for a possible resumption of strikes against Iran as early as this week.

According to Censor.NET, The New York Times reports this, citing two Middle Eastern officials.

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What is known

According to the publication’s sources, the current preparations are the most extensive since the ceasefire.

At the same time, Iran stated that it had presented the U.S. with new proposals for ending the war.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said that Tehran had conveyed new proposals to Washington regarding the resolution of the conflict through intermediaries in Pakistan.

Read more: Russia and US are conducting active negotiations, - Ryabkov

What the U.S. said

On May 18, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that "Iran's time is running out."

According to him, if Tehran does not offer more favorable terms for the deal, Iran can expect "significantly harsher consequences."

According to CNN, the Pentagon has already prepared several military scenarios in case Trump decides to resume strikes against Iran.

What's happening with the negotiations

U.S. media outlets report that the Trump administration has temporarily postponed final decisions on Iran, pending the outcome of talks between Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The White House is also concerned that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and that Iran is continuing diplomatic negotiations.