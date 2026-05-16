Russia and US are conducting active negotiations, - Ryabkov

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that there is an active dialogue between Moscow and Washington. Russia and the United States maintain numerous channels of bilateral communication.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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"High-level contacts with the Americans, at the administrative level, are taking place very intensively and on an ongoing basis. We now have a situation where the dialogue is conducted through multiple channels," Ryabkov noted.

According to him, the frequency of contact between Lavrov and Rubio depends directly on progress on key issues, but "so far, that has been difficult."

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister also acknowledged that serious problems persist in the development of relations between Moscow and Washington.

What happened before?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov previously stated that Moscow does not expect to restore economic relations with the United States, despite Washington’s statements about efforts to end the war against Ukraine.

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