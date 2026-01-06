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US State Department has sent signals to Russia and Iran

Signal from the US to Russia and Iran

After the successful removal of Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela as part of a US special operation, the US State Department posted an unambiguous message on its official resources on the X network, writes Censor.NET.

Message for Russia

A black-and-white image appeared on the agency's Russian-language account with a direct warning that it is not worth "playing games" with President Donald Trump.

The post emphasises that the American leader is a "man of action," and now this fact should be obvious to everyone.

Послання Трампа

Read more: Budrys recalled that Maduro regime supported Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine

Message for Iran

In addition to Russian, a similar appeal was also distributed in Persian. Analysts suggest that this signal is addressed directly to the Iranian leadership and other foreign opponents of Washington.

Послання Трампа

Read more: Maduro is on trial in US, while Russia has called military operation in Venezuela "robbery"

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Venezuela (45) Iran (829) Russia (14017) USA (7207) Donald Trump (3040) Maduro Nicolás (13)
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