US State Department has sent signals to Russia and Iran

After the successful removal of Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela as part of a US special operation, the US State Department posted an unambiguous message on its official resources on the X network, writes Censor.NET.

Message for Russia

A black-and-white image appeared on the agency's Russian-language account with a direct warning that it is not worth "playing games" with President Donald Trump.

The post emphasises that the American leader is a "man of action," and now this fact should be obvious to everyone.

Read more: Budrys recalled that Maduro regime supported Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine

Message for Iran

In addition to Russian, a similar appeal was also distributed in Persian. Analysts suggest that this signal is addressed directly to the Iranian leadership and other foreign opponents of Washington.

Earlier, the United States State Department officially confirmed the region's strategic priority for Washington, defining the Western Hemisphere as its sphere of interest.

Read more: Maduro is on trial in US, while Russia has called military operation in Venezuela "robbery"