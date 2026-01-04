Budrys recalled that Maduro regime supported Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys recalled that the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which was overthrown by the US, supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
He wrote about this on social network X against the backdrop of recent events in Venezuela, reports Censor.NET.
"We are closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela in coordination with our international partners and allies. Lithuania has not recognized Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Also, remind that his regime supported Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and actively cooperated with Iran and Cuba," the statement said.
At the same time, Budrys stressed that at this stage it is extremely important that any further steps comply with international law.
What preceded it?
- On the morning of January 3, powerful explosions rocked the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.
- CBS News reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on Twitter: "President Trump has ordered strikes on targets inside Venezuela, including military facilities, US officials said, as the administration stepped up its campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's regime early Saturday."
- Later, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the US military operation in Venezuela had been completed. The country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, has been detained and is currently under the control of the US authorities.
- It later became known that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cecilia Flores would face a series of charges and stand trial in New York.
- Venezuela sent a request to the UN Security Council Secretariat for an urgent meeting of the Security Council in connection with the United States' attacks on the country.
- In addition, US President Donald Trump said that the US would continue to manage Venezuela until it could ensure a "safe, orderly, and prudent transition of power."
- The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Venezuela has ruled that during Nicolas Maduro's absence, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez will perform the duties of head of state.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password