Budrys recalled that Maduro regime supported Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys recalled that the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which was overthrown by the US, supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

He wrote about this on social network X against the backdrop of recent events in Venezuela, reports Censor.NET.

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"We are closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela in coordination with our international partners and allies. Lithuania has not recognized Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Also, remind that his regime supported Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and actively cooperated with Iran and Cuba," the statement said.

At the same time, Budrys stressed that at this stage it is extremely important that any further steps comply with international law.

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