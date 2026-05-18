Russians have shelled Dnipropetrovsk region 40 times in last 24 hours; man has been wounded

Russian forces carried out approximately 40 drone and artillery attacks on four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in civilian casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

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Attacks on communities and a wounded person in the hospital

According to him, the Nikopol district bore the brunt of the attacks. The communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovsk, and Chervonohryhorivka came under fire.

The attacks damaged residential buildings, a gas station, and a car. A 51-year-old man was injured. He is currently in the hospital in moderate condition.

In the Samar District, Russian troops struck the Pereshchepyne community. Damage to infrastructure has been reported there.

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Attacks on other areas and new casualties

In the Synelnykove District, the Pokrovske community came under attack. A disused building was damaged.

Russian forces also attacked the Zelenodolsk community in the Kryvyi Rih district. Several private homes were damaged there. As a result, the death toll has risen to 28. Eight of the victims have been hospitalized.

As Hanza clarified, five more people sought medical attention following the nighttime attack in Dnipro. All of them will receive outpatient treatment.