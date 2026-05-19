Enemy attacks two districts of Kharkiv overnight: homes hit, people injured

On the night of May 19, Russian UAVs attacked Kharkiv. Residential buildings were damaged in the Kholodnohirskyi and Novobavarskyi districts, fires broke out, and people were injured.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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Strike on civilian infrastructure

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russian troops attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in the Novobavarskyi district.

A fire broke out at the site after the enemy drone strike. Emergency and municipal services were involved in handling the aftermath.

Relevant services are working at the impact sites. Information about casualties and the scale of destruction was still being clarified at the time of the report.

Repeat attack before dawn

At around 5 a.m., Russian occupiers carried out a repeat attack with strike UAVs on the Novobavarskyi district.

As a result of the repeated shelling:

two private houses caught fire;

more than 10 residential buildings were damaged.

"A person may be trapped under the rubble," Syniehubov said.

Rescuers and other specialised services continue working at the strike sites and establishing the final consequences of the Russian attack.

Later, Terekhov said that as a result of two enemy strikes on the Novobavarskyi district, three people were injured, 25 private houses and one apartment block were damaged to varying degrees.

Read more: Enemy attacks Kharkiv with drones: woman injured