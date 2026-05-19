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News Shelling of Odessa region Attack on port infrastructure
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Russia attacks Izmail district in Odesa region overnight: port infrastructure damaged

Russia damages port infrastructure in Izmail overnight

On the night of May 19, Russian troops again launched an attack on the Izmail district of Odesa region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Izmail District Military Administration.

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As a result of the enemy strike, port infrastructure facilities in the city of Izmail were damaged.

State Emergency Service units promptly arrived at the scene and cleared up the aftermath of the attack.

No casualties reported

According to preliminary information:

  • there were no deaths or injuries;
  • no significant destruction was recorded.

As noted, air defense forces destroyed almost all aerial attack assets over open terrain outside settlements in the Izmail district.

See more: Izmail under attack by Russia again: enemy struck port. PHOTO

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shoot out (17286) Odesa region (1067) port (207) Izmayilskyy district (22)
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