Russia’s total combat losses since start of war stand at around 1,351,150 (+1,140 over past day), 11,940 tanks, 42,340 artillery systems, 24,584 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,351,150 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 19, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,351,150 (+1,140)

tanks – 11,940 (+1)

armored combat vehicles – 24,584 (+1)

artillery systems – 42,340 (+78)

MLRS – 1,792 (+0)

air defense systems – 1,386 (+0)

aircraft – 436 (+0)

helicopters – 353 (+0)

unmanned ground vehicles – 1,426 (+11)

operational-tactical UAVs – 299,199 (+2,142)

cruise missiles – 4,632 (+4)

ships / boats – 33 (+0)

submarines – 2 (+0)

motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 97,600 (+262)

special equipment – 4,202 (+2)

Read more: Russian anti-sabotage boat hit in Kaspiysk, UAV control points and other enemy targets struck – General Staff