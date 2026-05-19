Russia’s total combat losses since start of war stand at around 1,351,150 (+1,140 over past day), 11,940 tanks, 42,340 artillery systems, 24,584 AFVs. INFOGRAPHICS
Ukraine’s Defense Forces have eliminated 1,351,150 Russian occupiers since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 19, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel – about 1,351,150 (+1,140)
- tanks – 11,940 (+1)
- armored combat vehicles – 24,584 (+1)
- artillery systems – 42,340 (+78)
- MLRS – 1,792 (+0)
- air defense systems – 1,386 (+0)
- aircraft – 436 (+0)
- helicopters – 353 (+0)
- unmanned ground vehicles – 1,426 (+11)
- operational-tactical UAVs – 299,199 (+2,142)
- cruise missiles – 4,632 (+4)
- ships / boats – 33 (+0)
- submarines – 2 (+0)
- motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 97,600 (+262)
- special equipment – 4,202 (+2)
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