Ruscists strike Hlukhiv community in Sumy region: two men killed, 4 injured
Russian occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in the Hlukhiv community of the Sumy region.
Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
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What is known?
"Unfortunately, two men, aged 58 and 52, were killed. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," the statement reads.
Four other people were injured: two women and two men.
All of them were hospitalized. Medics are examining the injured and providing the necessary assistance.
The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.
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