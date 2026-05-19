Ruscists strike Hlukhiv community in Sumy region: two men killed, 4 injured

Russian occupiers attacked civilian infrastructure in the Hlukhiv community of the Sumy region.

Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known?

"Unfortunately, two men, aged 58 and 52, were killed. My sincere condolences to their families and loved ones," the statement reads.

Four other people were injured: two women and two men.

All of them were hospitalized. Medics are examining the injured and providing the necessary assistance.

The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

See more: Enemy UAV attacked police vehicle in Sumy region: vehicle destroyed by fire. PHOTOS