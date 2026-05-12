Enemy UAV attacked police vehicle in Sumy region: vehicle destroyed by fire. PHOTOS
In the Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a police vehicle; no officers were injured, but the vehicle was destroyed.
This was reported by the Sumy region police, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, this evening in the town of Putivl, Konotop district, an enemy UAV struck a Renault Duster patrol car carrying a patrol police response team.
The police officers were unharmed
It is reported that the service vehicle was destroyed by fire as a result of the attack. The police officers managed to leave the vehicle in time.
Aftermath of the strike
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