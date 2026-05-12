Enemy UAV attacked police vehicle in Sumy region: vehicle destroyed by fire. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a police vehicle; no officers were injured, but the vehicle was destroyed.

This was reported by the Sumy region police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, this evening in the town of Putivl, Konotop district, an enemy UAV struck a Renault Duster patrol car carrying a patrol police response team.

Read more: Day in Sumy Oblast: five dead and 11 injured

The police officers were unharmed

It is reported that the service vehicle was destroyed by fire as a result of the attack. The police officers managed to leave the vehicle in time.

See more: Shelling in Sumy region: one dead and several injured. Enemy targeted Sumy with KAB. PHOTOS

Aftermath of the strike









