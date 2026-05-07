Day in Sumy Oblast: five dead and 11 injured
Five people were killed and 11 others were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy region.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Over the past 24 hours, communities in the Sumy, Shostka, Okhtyrka, and Konotop districts came under enemy fire:
- Sumy Community – Two women and one man were killed in enemy attacks, and eight others were wounded.
- Novoslobidska Community – A man was killed when a residential building was struck.
- Velykopysarivska Community – A man was killed when he stepped on an enemy landmine.
In other communities across the region, three more people were injured.
Consequences of enemy attacks
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