Day in Sumy Oblast: five dead and 11 injured

Five people were killed and 11 others were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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Over the past 24 hours, communities in the Sumy, Shostka, Okhtyrka, and Konotop districts came under enemy fire:

Sumy Community – Two women and one man were killed in enemy attacks, and eight others were wounded.

Novoslobidska Community – A man was killed when a residential building was struck.

Velykopysarivska Community – A man was killed when he stepped on an enemy landmine.

In other communities across the region, three more people were injured.

Read more: Day in Zaporizhia region: two dead and 12 wounded

Consequences of enemy attacks









