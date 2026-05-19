Estonia has shot down drone in its airspace for first time, - Pevkur

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur stated that the drone had violated the country’s airspace, after which it was shot down by Baltic air defense forces over Lake Võrtsjärv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Delfi.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

The fact of the downing has been confirmed

"This is the first time we've shot down a drone ourselves," he noted.

Prior to this, warnings had been issued in several regions of Estonia due to a potential threat posed by drones.

In particular, air hazards were recorded in the counties of Tartu, Jõgeva, Viljandi, Valga, Viru, and Põlva.

A similar warning about a potential drone threat has also been issued in Latvia—in the Ludza, Preiļi, Rēzekne, and Krāslava regions.

The Latvian National Armed Forces reported that a drone had also violated the airspace of the Preiļi region. In response, fighter jets from the NATO air policing mission were placed on high alert over the Baltic region.

See more: Organiser of scheme to sell non-existent cars to Armed Forces extradited from Estonia. PHOTOS

What happened before?

It was previously reported that Estonia and Latvia warned of the dangers posed by drones.