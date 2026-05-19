Russian strike on Pryluky: 15-year-old boy wounded in attack has died in hospital. PHOTO
A missile strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region has already claimed the lives of three people. A wounded young man has died in the hospital.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, medics fought for a long time to save the child’s life – he was 15 years old – but, unfortunately, they were unable to save him.
Number of injured rises
As of now, 23 people are known to have been injured. A further six are suffering from acute stress reaction.
"There is extensive damage in the city. Businesses, shopping centres, shops, pharmacies, educational institutions, high-rise buildings, and private homes have been damaged, along with three dozen cars," the report states.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that Russian forces struck the centre of Pryluky with ballistic missiles: two dead, at least 17 wounded.
- The attack caused damage to the Epicentre shopping centre and injured staff members.
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