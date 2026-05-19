Ruscists strike central Pryluky with ballistic missile: two killed, at least 17 injured. PHOTO
Today, May 19, at around 10 a.m., Russian troops struck the centre of Pryluky in the Chernihiv region with a ballistic missile.
Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
What did the enemy hit?
As noted, one of the enterprises came under attack. A shopping centre near the impact site, a supermarket and fire equipment were damaged.
Casualties reported
Unfortunately, two people are already known to have been killed. According to the regional military administration, at least 17 people were injured, including a 14-year-old child.
Medics are providing all necessary assistance.
Relevant services are working at the attack site.
No further information about the enemy attack is known at this time.
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