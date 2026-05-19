Ruscists attack Naftogaz facilities for third consecutive day: this time in Chernihiv region

For the third day in a row, Russian occupiers are attacking Naftogaz facilities. This time, infrastructure in Chernihiv region came under attack.

The company’s press service reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"On the morning of May 19, the enemy struck several gas infrastructure facilities in the Chernihiv region at once.

As a result of drone hits, critical equipment was destroyed on the territory of production facilities. The personnel of one of the attacked facilities were evacuated, and no one was injured," the statement reads.

All relevant services are currently working at the sites. The consequences of the attack and the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Read more: Russia strikes Naftogaz facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles

Background

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of May 18, Russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure facilities of the Naftogaz Group in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones.

On the evening of Monday, May 18, Russian troops attacked Naftogaz Group facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles.

Read more: Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in two Ukrainian regions