Journalist Yana Shkarlat, who was wounded during Russian strike on Pryluky, has died. PHOTO

Journalist Yana Shkarlat, who was injured during a shahed attack in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, has died.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

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The woman suffered burns to 65% of her body

As noted, during the enemy attack on the city, the young woman suffered burns to 65% of her body; doctors in Germany fought for her life until the very end.

See more: Enemy strikes Pryluky: fire breaks out at district police station, one casualty. PHOTO

"Just a few days ago, journalists reported that 'Yana’s mum got in touch for a few minutes, saying: "Yana is stable, but in a serious condition…" And now the tragic news has arrived," the report states.

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on 7 April, Russian forces attacked Pryluky with three strike drones.

The Russian military targeted the city hall building.

It was reported at the time that 15 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike. Among them were 11 women and 4 men.

Read more: Attack on Pryluky: number of injured has risen to 15