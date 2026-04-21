Journalist Yana Shkarlat, who was wounded during Russian strike on Pryluky, has died. PHOTO
Journalist Yana Shkarlat, who was injured during a shahed attack in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, has died.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.
The woman suffered burns to 65% of her body
As noted, during the enemy attack on the city, the young woman suffered burns to 65% of her body; doctors in Germany fought for her life until the very end.
"Just a few days ago, journalists reported that 'Yana’s mum got in touch for a few minutes, saying: "Yana is stable, but in a serious condition…" And now the tragic news has arrived," the report states.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on 7 April, Russian forces attacked Pryluky with three strike drones.
- The Russian military targeted the city hall building.
- It was reported at the time that 15 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike. Among them were 11 women and 4 men.
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