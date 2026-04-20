Enemy strikes Pryluky: fire breaks out at district police station, one casualty. PHOTO

Today, 20 April 2026, the Russians launched a drone strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region during the day. The attack caused a fire to break out on the premises of the district police station.

This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

As noted, civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.

"As of now, one civilian casualty is known. Further details are being clarified," the statement reads.

Read more: Attack on Pryluky: number of injured has risen to 15