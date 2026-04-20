Enemy strikes Pryluky: fire breaks out at district police station, one casualty. PHOTO
Today, 20 April 2026, the Russians launched a drone strike on Pryluky in the Chernihiv region during the day. The attack caused a fire to break out on the premises of the district police station.
This was reported on Telegram by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
As noted, civilian infrastructure and vehicles were damaged.
"As of now, one civilian casualty is known. Further details are being clarified," the statement reads.
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