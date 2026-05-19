63 attacks since start of day on front line: fiercest fighting is continuing in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staf

Since the start of the day on May 19, 2026, Russian forces have attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 63 times.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Shelling

As reported, artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Korenok, Shalyhine, Ryzhivka, and Bezsalivka in the Sumy region were hit, as was Semenivka in the Chernihiv region. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the areas surrounding the settlements of Chernatske and Zernove in the Sumy region.

The situation in the North

Two firefights took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out 56 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, one of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched six assaults on the positions of our units near the towns of Hraniv, Lyman, Radkivka, Vilcha, and Starytsia.

The enemy did not carry out any active operations today in the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Orikhiv sectors.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, our defenders in the Lyman sector repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the towns of Drobysheve, Ozerne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the invaders made two attempts to advance in the areas around the towns of Riznykivka and Kryva Luka. One firefight is still ongoing.

It is also noted that in the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out six attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Dovha Balka.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted 26 times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Vilne and Hruzke. One firefight is ongoing," the report states.

Read more: Over 70 enemy attacks have been recorded on front line: Pokrovsk sector remains hottest, - General Staff

The situation in the South

The General Staff also reports that in the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single offensive near the town of Oleksandrohrad.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces successfully repelled ten enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Rivnopillia, Radisne, Rybne, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove, and Charivne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi region, Ukrainian forces halted the enemy’s attempt to advance toward Bilohrudy Island.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.