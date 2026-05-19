Russian dictator Putin has arrived in China on two-day visit

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in China shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the TASS news agency.

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Details

The Russian dictator will be in Beijing on May 19 and 20. His aide, Yuri Ushakov, stated that talks between Putin and Xi Jinping are scheduled for Wednesday, May 20, and that in the evening they will continue their discussions "over tea" regarding international politics.

According to Ushakov, around 40 cooperation agreements are scheduled to be signed during the Kremlin leader’s visit to China. It is noted that this is the Russian dictator’s first foreign trip in 2026.

Trump's Visit to China

This visit comes shortly after Donald Trump concluded the first visit by a U.S. president to China in nearly a decade on May 15. Trump and Xi discussed, among other things, the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran, as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: Putin’s visit to China: what will the sides discuss, and will they raise issue of war in Ukraine?