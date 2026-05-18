Putin’s visit to China: what will the sides discuss, and will they raise issue of war in Ukraine?
Beijing made no mention of the war in Ukraine during the announcement of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Global Times, citing statements from the Chinese side.
Negotiations on mutual interests
During the visit, the parties plan to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and international issues of mutual interest.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gao Jiaqun stated that this trip will mark Putin’s 25th visit to China. According to him, the leaders of the two countries will discuss cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues.
Beijing emphasized that the talks will cover issues of importance to both countries. However, the war in Ukraine was not explicitly mentioned.
What led up to the negotiations
- It was previously reported that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held a meeting.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed hope that the United States and China could force Russia to end the war.
- Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has stated that he also plans to visit China following visits there by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
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