Beijing made no mention of the war in Ukraine during the announcement of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s upcoming visit to China.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Global Times, citing statements from the Chinese side.

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Negotiations on mutual interests

During the visit, the parties plan to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and international issues of mutual interest.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gao Jiaqun stated that this trip will mark Putin’s 25th visit to China. According to him, the leaders of the two countries will discuss cooperation in various fields, as well as international and regional issues.

Beijing emphasized that the talks will cover issues of importance to both countries. However, the war in Ukraine was not explicitly mentioned.

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What led up to the negotiations