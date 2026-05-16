Vucic is also set to visit China, following in footsteps of Trump and Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has stated that he plans to visit China immediately following visits there by U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing "UP".

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The most important visit for Vučić

Vučić stated that his visit to China would be the highlight of his career and the most important visit he has ever made to a foreign country.

"We are waiting for confirmation. I see that President Putin is traveling to China on May 19 and 20, and we are traveling to China in a few days," Vucic said.

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He added that he has high hopes for this visit.

"We have increased our exports to China by a factor of 330. We used to have zero Chinese factories in the country; today we have 37," he said.

It was previously reported that Putin is heading to China for talks with Xi Jinping.

What happened before?