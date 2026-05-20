Enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors – General Staff

Over the past day, there were 250 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian occupiers.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using one missile, carried out 100 airstrikes, and dropped 289 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 9,168 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,195 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 60 with multiple-launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular near the settlement of Chernatske in the Sumy region.

Enemy losses

Over the past day, aircraft, Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defense Forces struck five command posts, three areas where personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems and three enemy UAV command posts.

Read more: Russia preparing reinforced offensive on Pokrovsk front: concentrating artillery and unmanned systems near Pokrovsk – 7th Air Assault Corps

Hostilities

Over the past 24 hours, five clashes took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out 86 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched 11 assaults on our units’ positions in the areas of the settlements of Izbytske, Hraniv, Lyman, Radkivka, Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the settlements of Drobysheve, Kopanky, Ozerne, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas around the settlements of Riznykivka, Kryva Luka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any active operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, and Dovha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 43 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Dorozhne, Rodynske, Oleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of the settlements of Kucheriiv Yar, Vilne, Serhiivka, and Hruzke.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad and Berezove.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 23 attacks in the areas around the settlements of Rivnopillia, Radisne, Rybne, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Staroukrainka, Tsvitkove and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to advance in the vicinity of the settlement of Bilohiria.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian units repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected.

Read more: 46 combat engagements have been recorded on front line. Enemy is attacking most actively in Kostiantynivka sector, – General Staff