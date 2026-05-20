Power outages in 6 regions due to Russian strikes, - Ministry of Energy

Due to hostilities and shelling of power facilities, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions are temporarily without power.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Energy.

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As noted, utility workers are working around the clock to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration efforts are ongoing 24 hours a day.

Read more: Ukraine’s cities have adapted to power outages. Europe should learn from this – Wadephul

Power outage due to bad weather

Due to bad weather, about 30 communities in the Kyiv, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions remain without power. Repair crews are working to restore service.

There will be no scheduled power outages today

No power restrictions are currently expected. Please check the official websites of your distribution system operators for any updates regarding power supply.

"We ask consumers to use electricity sparingly throughout the day whenever possible. This helps reduce the load on the grid," the Ministry of Energy emphasizes.

Read more: Power outages reported in 5 regions due to Russian strikes, repair crew comes under fire in Donetsk region – Energy Ministry