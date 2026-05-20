"I’m not going to negotiate with mere mortal": details of National Police "porn office" protection scheme. VIDEO

National Police officials in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions may have ensured the uninterrupted operation of a network of so-called "porn offices".

The video was published by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

In particular, the video shows tens of thousands of US dollars in bribes. According to the investigation, part of the money was intended for the leadership of one regional police department, while part was for the middleman himself.

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Background

Earlier, it was reported that during a large-scale operation to purge corruption from the National Police system, investigators had uncovered a scheme protecting "porn offices" in three regions.

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