National Police "porn office" protection scheme: heads of Main Directorates of National Police detained in three regions. PHOTOS

During a large-scale operation to purge corruption from the National Police system, investigators uncovered a scheme protecting "porn offices" in three regions.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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First official details

According to him, the Prosecutor General’s Office, with operational support from the SSU, uncovered a corruption scheme within the National Police























According to the investigation, the leadership of territorial police units in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, and Zhytomyr regions may have ensured the uninterrupted operation of a network of so-called "porn offices".

"These are premises where erotic and pornographic video content was illegally created, produced, and distributed online. Investigative actions are simultaneously being carried out today at three National Police regional headquarters," he confirmed.

The purpose of the operation is to identify all officials who may have been involved in the scheme, verify each person’s role, and provide a legal assessment of the actions of police leaders who, instead of combating crime, may have protected it.

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Middleman was the aide’s driver

"According to our information, the middleman in the scheme was the driver of one of Ukraine’s deputy interior ministers. Using connections among the National Police leadership, he negotiated with officials to ensure non-interference in the work of these ‘porn offices’.

In exchange for monthly illegal payments, police leaders were expected not to take response measures, not to document violations, not to stop illegal activities, and to warn in advance about possible inspections."

Price of protection

The monthly "subscription fee" amounted to $20,000 for the leadership of a regional police department. Another $5,000 was received by the middleman.

To conceal the scheme, its participants used code words, communicated through messengers, and discussed details of the arrangements privately.

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Course of investigation

During the investigation, several episodes involving the transfer of money were documented.



In February 2026, the middleman received $45,000. According to investigators, part of the money was intended for the leadership of one of the regional police departments, while part was for the middleman himself.



In April 2026, he received another $25,000: $20,000 was to be handed over to one of the deputy heads of a regional police department, while $5,000 remained with the middleman.



Investigators also documented the transfer of $20,000 to a police official in another region through a close associate who was unaware of the criminal intentions. Another transfer of $20,000 to the same official was later recorded.

Detentions

As Kravchenko noted, the middleman was detained today after receiving another tranche of $25,000. In this episode, $20,000 was also intended for one of the regional police chiefs, while $5,000 was for him.

At present, within the framework of the criminal proceedings, one of the law enforcement officers has been served with a notice of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — receiving an unlawful benefit on an especially large scale by an official holding a responsible position for failing to act using official powers, committed by a group of persons acting in prior conspiracy.

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The National Police, for their part, said that within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers detained:

head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

first deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil region;

deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region;

a driver from the motor pool of the State Institution "Service Center for MIA Units", who, according to investigators, acted as the middleman.

The operation is being carried out with the assistance of Ukraine’s interior minister and the National Police Internal Security Department.

Urgent investigative actions are ongoing.