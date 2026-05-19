Civilians were tortured and held in pit during occupation of Kyiv region – two Russian military personnel have been served with notices of suspicion, - National Police
Law enforcement officials reported a war crime committed by the Russian Federation in the village of Bohdanivka: the occupiers tortured and illegally detained three civilians, one of whom died.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the National Police.
"Russian servicemen from the 239th Tank Regiment of the 90th Tank Division of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation Armed Forces (military unit 89547) unlawfully detained local residents during the temporary occupation of the village of Bohdanivka," the statement reads.
One of them turned out to be a private security guard. He was at home in civilian clothes. The invaders beat him and dragged him by force into the basement, where they were holding two other civilians.
Three people were thrown into a pit
From March 19 to 21, the prisoners were held without food or water in unsanitary conditions. A guard was tortured and then, while unconscious, thrown into a pit used for drilling equipment, which was sealed with a metal lid. Two other prisoners were also thrown into the same pit.
One man escaped; two are missing
- One of the men managed to escape and give a statement. According to him, the police officer died as a result of the beating he received.
- After the de-occupation, the body of the tortured man was not found.
- A third civilian, who was detained by Russian war criminals, is also considered missing.
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