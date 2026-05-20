EU to discuss candidates for talks with Russia next week: new names emerge on list – FT

European Union foreign ministers are set to hold detailed discussions during an upcoming meeting in Cyprus on potential candidates for the role of chief negotiator with Russia on ending the war in Ukraine.

Financial Times news outlet reported this, citing its own sources familiar with behind-the-scenes discussions in Europe, Censor.NET reports.

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New and old names: who is being considered in Brussels

Active debates are currently underway within the EU over which figure could effectively represent Europe’s interests in possible negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to the sources, the list of candidates includes:

Mario Draghi (former president of the European Central Bank and former Italian prime minister) — regarded as a reliable figure with strong technocratic experience who is respected across the EU.

Alexander Stubb (serving president of Finland) and his predecessor Sauli Niinistö — their candidacies have reportedly been proposed by the governments of several countries. At the same time, sources noted that although Niinistö is one of the few Europeans with a history of working relations with Putin, the Kremlin is currently "very unhappy with Finland" over its accession to NATO.

Angela Merkel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier — the names of the German representatives have also surfaced in discussions (Merkel has previously said she would refuse such a role).

Neutral candidates — some European officials believe the mission should be led by a representative of countries such as the Netherlands or Portugal, which do not carry the same "historical baggage" in relations with Russia as Eastern European countries.

At the same time, the Kremlin has reportedly said it would prefer former German leader Gerhard Schröder as negotiator, though Berlin firmly rejected the idea. EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas has also expressed readiness for dialogue, while Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Europe should be represented by "someone who understands the Russian soul."

Washington’s and Kyiv’s positions

The discussions in Cyprus gained momentum after the United States and Ukraine voiced support for the idea that Europe should establish direct dialogue with the Kremlin.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has already signaled to Brussels that it does not oppose parallel European contacts with Putin conducted alongside peace tracks under Washington’s auspices.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants the European side to be led by "someone like Draghi" or another "strong, serving leader." The Ukrainian president is expected to discuss the issue with the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Germany in the coming days.

Red lines and risks of division

In addition to discussing personalities, ministers meeting in Cyprus are expected to address strategic questions, including:

What preconditions the EU will set for launching any negotiations with the Kremlin; What "red lines" Europe has regarding a potential settlement in Ukraine; What the EU will demand from Moscow in post-conflict relations.

At the same time, FT stresses that some European governments are seriously concerned about the launch of these discussions. They fear that such debates amid difficult decisions could expose internal disagreements and fracture unity within the European Union over Ukraine and Russia.

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