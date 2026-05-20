Germany is to deploy Patriot missiles in Turkey for six months amid threat from Iran

Germany will deploy a Patriot missile defense system to Turkey to replace one of the additional NATO systems currently in place. Ankara says the decision is linked to the threat of missile attacks amid conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Reuters.

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In March, Ankara announced that the U.S. Patriot missile defense system had been deployed in southeastern Turkey, near a NATO base, in response to a missile threat from Iran.

"In addition to the Spanish Patriot air defense system currently deployed in our country, one of the two additional Patriot systems deployed by NATO due to the conflicts between the United States, Israel, and Iran will be replaced by a German system," the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated.

As noted, this replacement is scheduled to be completed in June, and the system is expected to remain in operation for approximately six months.

Read more: US-Israeli war with Iran has already cost global business $25 billion, - Reuters

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