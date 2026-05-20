Germany is to deploy Patriot missiles in Turkey for six months amid threat from Iran
Germany will deploy a Patriot missile defense system to Turkey to replace one of the additional NATO systems currently in place. Ankara says the decision is linked to the threat of missile attacks amid conflicts involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.
According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article by Reuters.
In March, Ankara announced that the U.S. Patriot missile defense system had been deployed in southeastern Turkey, near a NATO base, in response to a missile threat from Iran.
"In addition to the Spanish Patriot air defense system currently deployed in our country, one of the two additional Patriot systems deployed by NATO due to the conflicts between the United States, Israel, and Iran will be replaced by a German system," the Turkish Ministry of Defense stated.
As noted, this replacement is scheduled to be completed in June, and the system is expected to remain in operation for approximately six months.
What happened before?
- On March 4, Turkey reported that Iran had fired a ballistic missile in its direction. The missile was intercepted by air defense systems.
- On March 9, Iran once again fired a ballistic missile toward Turkey. It was intercepted by NATO air defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.
- Turkey has stated that it does not support illegal actions directed against Iran and condemns Iranian attacks on friendly states in the region. At the same time, Ankara emphasized that it will not accept any explanations or justifications for the violation of its airspace.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password