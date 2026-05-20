NATO is struggling to keep up with threats: National Security and Defence Council has outlined how it will help West protect its airspace from Russian provocations

Following Ukraine's example, NATO countries need to urgently consider establishing a so-called "drone umbrella." Current realities show that the North Atlantic Alliance has not been fully prepared for the challenges of the new era of warfare.

This was stated by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, according to Censor.NET.

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According to him, Russian air provocations are forcing the Western world to take a sober look at its own security and acknowledge existing gaps in its defenses.

"We will have to develop a drone defense system to preempt threats. The Western world is now gradually coming face to face with the reality of Russian provocations in the skies," Kovalenko emphasized.

The head of the CCD is convinced that the West cannot build this global defense system without Kyiv’s assistance. Since the Ukrainian military was the first in the world to face such challenges in practice, Ukraine will possess unique and cutting-edge expertise that will serve as the foundation for the security of the entire European airspace.

Read more: Some Ukrainian drone production lines are already being launched abroad, - NSDC