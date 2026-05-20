38 attacks have been recorded on front line, 15 of which were in Huliaipole sector, - General Staf

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 38 times.

This is reported in the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff’s update on the situation at the front as of 4:00 p.m. on May 20, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attacks on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues.

Today, the following settlements in the Sumy region were affected: Budky, Korenok, Novovasylivka, Bachivsk, Sopych, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Potapivka, Iskryskivshchyna, and Ulanove.

In the Chernihiv region – Khrinivka.

The enemy carried out airstrikes on areas near the towns of Pustogorod and Tovstodubove in the Sumy region.

The situation in the north

Three firefights took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out one airstrike, dropped two guided bombs, and fired on populated areas and our troops’ positions 38 times, including once using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Enemy attacks most in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors – General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched a single assault on our units' positions near Starytsia.

No active actions were recorded

According to the General Staff, the enemy did not carry out any active operations today in the Kupiansk, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman sector, our defenders repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas around the towns of Drobysheve, Lyman, and Yampil.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders launched five attacks near Kostiantynivka, Toretsk, and Kuchero-Yar. Two firefights are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 10 attempts to dislodge our troops from their positions near the towns of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched four attacks in the areas around the towns of Oleksandrohrad and Kalynivske.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,352,070 (+920 in the last 24 hours), 11,943 tanks, 42,400 artillery systems, 24,586 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipillia sector, Defense Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks directed at the towns of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipillia, Olenokostiantynivka, and Charivne. Four firefights are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched a single offensive in the area of Shcherbaky.

In other areas, there have been no significant changes in the situation so far. No enemy attempts to advance have been reported.