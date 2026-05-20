Umerov on Ukrainian arms exports: We are working on practical implementation; first contracts are already awaiting approval

At today's meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters, participants discussed the progress of controlled exports of Ukrainian defense products and next steps.

This was reported by Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, according to Censor.NET.

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A common position has been agreed upon

According to Umerov, all relevant agencies—the Secretariat of the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Defense, intelligence agencies, and military command—have agreed on a common position. The aim is to simplify the procedure for obtaining permits and reduce the time required to process them.

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Work on the practical implementation

"We are already working on the practical implementation—through specific contracts and projects—within the framework of the Drone Deal political agreements. The first contracts are currently awaiting approval, and we expect even more new partnerships in late May or early June," said the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

He noted that coordination of this area would be handled by the National Security and Defense Council Secretariat, while the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine would be responsible for its practical implementation.

"We are continuing to work to ensure that the Ukrainian defense industry grows stronger and that our technologies become part of the global security system," added Umerov.