Trump on meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping in China: That’s good; I get on well with both of them

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the meeting between Russian dictator Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

He told reporters this on May 20, according to Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Trump's reaction

When asked by a reporter what he thought about the meeting between Xi and Putin this week, Trump said:

"I think that's a good thing. I get along with both of them. I don't know if the ceremony was as spectacular as mine. I watched it. I think we outdid it. I think we outdid it. I get along with Putin. I get along with Xi."

See more: Putin and Xi Jinping began talks in Beijing. PHOTO

Putin's visit to China