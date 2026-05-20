Trump on meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping in China: That’s good; I get on well with both of them
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed the meeting between Russian dictator Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.
He told reporters this on May 20, according to Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET.
Trump's reaction
When asked by a reporter what he thought about the meeting between Xi and Putin this week, Trump said:
"I think that's a good thing. I get along with both of them. I don't know if the ceremony was as spectacular as mine. I watched it. I think we outdid it. I think we outdid it. I get along with Putin. I get along with Xi."
Putin's visit to China
- As a reminder, Putin’s 25th state visit to China will take place from May 19 to 20. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has stated that Putin and Xi will discuss bilateral relations. The two leaders will also address international and regional issues of mutual interest.
- This visit comes shortly after Donald Trump concluded the first visit by a U.S. president to China in nearly a decade on May 15. Trump and Xi discussed, among other things, the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran, as well as Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password