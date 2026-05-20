Zelenskyy and Vučić held talks: they discussed bilateral relations and resumption of negotiations on free trade area

On Wednesday, May 20, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić. The leaders discussed issues related to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Zelenskyy mentioned this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What did Zelenskyy say about the conversation?

"I discussed bilateral relations between our countries with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. We both believe that these relations should be strong, and we see potential for further development," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy said that Taras Kachka, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, will be in Belgrade in the coming days.

"We are counting on mutually beneficial agreements, particularly regarding the resumption of negotiations on a free trade zone with Serbia," the Ukrainian leader added.

Read more: Zelenskyy proposes reviving E3 format for talks with Russia – The Telegraph

Vucic described the conversation as "constructive"

For his part, Vučić described his conversation with Zelenskyy as "open and constructive."

He said that he had discussed with Zelenskyy bilateral relations between the two countries, Serbia’s and Ukraine’s path toward Europe, as well as opportunities for further deepening economic cooperation. They also discussed negotiations on a free trade agreement between the two countries.

"In this context, we also discussed tomorrow’s visit by Taras Kachka, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, which will mark an important step in further strengthening cooperation between our countries. We also discussed the importance of dialogue, mutual understanding, and a responsible approach to solving problems, agreeing that peace and the preservation of human life are values that must take priority," Vucic stated.