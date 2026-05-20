Soldiers of 1st Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade eliminated 10 occupiers who were attempting to reach Ukrainian Armed Forces positions via gas pipeline. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 1st Separate Heavy Mechanised Siversk Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched strikes against the occupiers, who had attempted to reach Ukrainian positions via a gas pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, an assault group of 10 occupiers was spotted as they emerged from the gas pipeline, after which UAV operators began methodically tracking and eliminating the Russian forces with drone strikes.

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As a result, all targets were eliminated, and the invaders’ latest attempt to approach Ukrainian positions via the gas pipeline ended in failure.

Footage of the Ukrainian defenders’ combat operations was published on the Telegram channel of the "West" Operational Command.

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