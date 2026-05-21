Russia is attacking most heavily in Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Kostiantynivka sectors. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, there have been 233 combat engagements between the Defence Forces and Russian occupiers.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using a single missile and carried out 98 air strikes, dropping 325 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 8,902 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,047 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 75 using multiple launch rocket systems.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas around the settlements of Pustohorod and Tovstodubove in the Sumy region.

Enemy losses

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and one enemy artillery system.

Read more: 38 attacks have been recorded on front line, 15 of which were in Huliaipole sector, - General Staf

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, six clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out two air strikes using seven guided aerial bombs, and fired 73 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas, including four times using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy attacked our units’ positions five times in the direction of Izbytske and in the areas of Starytsia and Lyman.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked seven times towards the settlements of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Hlushevka, and Novoosynove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 13 times, attacking in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Dibrova, Ozerne, Stavy, Lyman, and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched five assaults in the areas around the settlements of Zakytne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy carried out one assault in the Minkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out 27 attacks towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopil, Pleshchiivka, Toretsk, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka, Vilne, Bilytske, and Kucheriv Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders repelled 35 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Hryshyne, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Zatyoshok, Nikanorivka, Shevchenko, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, and Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched five attacks in the areas around the settlements of Oleksandrohrad, Ivanivka, and Kalynivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers carried out 29 attacks towards the settlements of Novozaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Olenokostyantynivka, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas around the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,352,070 (+920 in the last 24 hours), 11,943 tanks, 42,400 artillery systems, 24,586 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS