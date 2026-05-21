Russia attacked truck in Kharkiv region and enterprise in Kryvyi Rih with drones

Enemy drones struck a cargo truck in the Kharkiv region and an industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih. One person was killed, and another was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleh Synyehubov, and the chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

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Drone strike on the Kharkiv region: one person killed

One person was killed when an enemy drone struck a cargo truck in the Kharkiv region. Emergency responders from the State Emergency Service are extinguishing the fire that broke out following the strike.

Attack on Kryvyi Rih: one man injured

Separately, the enemy launched a kamikaze drone attack on an industrial facility in Kryvyi Rih.

A man born in 1973 was injured during the attack; his condition is considered minor, and medical personnel are providing the necessary care. Cleanup efforts following the shelling are currently underway.

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