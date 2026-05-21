Russians attack police officers in Kharkiv with FPV drone

In Kharkiv, Russian forces attacked a police car with an FPV drone as officers were working at the site of a morning strike on a truck.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Kharkiv City Council.

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What happened

According to the city council, law enforcement officers were working at the site of the previous attack when Russian forces launched a repeat strike.

The police officers were evacuated by employees of the city’s emergency situations department.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: two people killed, 12 injured, including 6-year-old child. PHOTOS

What police say

Viktor Levchenko, head of the patrol police in Kharkiv region, said the officers had managed to move to a safe distance and were not injured.

According to him, the Russians first hit a truck with an FPV drone, and after patrol officers arrived, they launched a repeat strike on the police vehicle.

See more: Russia attacks Kharkiv on evening of May 18: hits recorded in two districts (updated)