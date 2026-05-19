Russia attacks Kharkiv on evening of May 18: hits recorded in two districts (updated)

Late in the evening of 18 May, Russia attacked Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram that the strike hit the Kholodnohirskyi district.

The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified, he added.

"A hit in the Kholodnohirskyi district. We are clarifying the consequences," Terekhov wrote.

Later, he added that another enemy drone hit had been recorded in the Novobavarskyi district.

A fire broke out at the strike site, and the consequences are being clarified.

Updated information

At 12:27 a.m., Terekhov reported that the enemy had attacked a civilian infrastructure facility. A fire broke out at the site of the strike.

He added that all relevant services were currently working.

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Earlier, Russia struck Naftogaz facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with three ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction were reported as a result of the attack.

See more: Kharkiv and the region are under massive UAV attack: there is destruction and casualties. PHOTOS