Kharkiv and the region are under massive UAV attack: there is destruction and casualties. PHOTOS

The Russians launched another drone attack on Kharkiv overnight: emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Cars were on fire

As noted, a fire broke out as a result of enemy strikes – seven cars were on fire. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the blaze.

The blast wave also damaged windows in high-rise and private residential buildings and damaged cars parked nearby.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries.

See more: Occupiers carried out 960 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: seven people wounded. PHOTO

Consequences













Shelling of the region

According to the Regional Military Administration, over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.



▪️Seven people were injured as a result of the shelling.



In the city of Kharkiv, a 55-year-old woman and men aged 52, 65 and 19 were injured; in the village of Zolochiv, a 46-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Kolisnykivka, Shevchenkivska community, women aged 61 and 36 suffered acute stress reactions.



The enemy attacked the Industrial, Kyiv, Osnovyanskyi, Saltivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, Nemyshlyanskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

Read on Censor.NET: 11 dead and 94 injured, including 11 children: the enemy attacked 68 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the course of a week. Photo report

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry across the Kharkiv region:



▪️1 KAB;

▪️9 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;

▪️1 "Lancet" UAV;

▪️7 "Molniya" UAVs;

▪️5 FPV drones;

▪️40 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Civilian infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed: