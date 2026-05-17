Kharkiv and the region are under massive UAV attack: there is destruction and casualties. PHOTOS
The Russians launched another drone attack on Kharkiv overnight: emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the strikes.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
Cars were on fire
As noted, a fire broke out as a result of enemy strikes – seven cars were on fire. Rescue workers quickly extinguished the blaze.
The blast wave also damaged windows in high-rise and private residential buildings and damaged cars parked nearby.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries.
Consequences
Shelling of the region
According to the Regional Military Administration, over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 14 settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.
▪️Seven people were injured as a result of the shelling.
In the city of Kharkiv, a 55-year-old woman and men aged 52, 65 and 19 were injured; in the village of Zolochiv, a 46-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Kolisnykivka, Shevchenkivska community, women aged 61 and 36 suffered acute stress reactions.
The enemy attacked the Industrial, Kyiv, Osnovyanskyi, Saltivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, Nemyshlyanskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv.
The enemy actively used various types of weaponry across the Kharkiv region:
▪️1 KAB;
▪️9 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;
▪️1 "Lancet" UAV;
▪️7 "Molniya" UAVs;
▪️5 FPV drones;
▪️40 UAVs (type to be confirmed).
Civilian infrastructure facilities damaged and destroyed:
- in Kharkiv, 2 apartment blocks, 2 private houses, the windows of a higher education institution, 2 garages and 10 cars were damaged;
- in the Bohodukhiv district, a private house, an administrative building (Zolochiv village), a boarding school, a private house, a car (Malizhine village), an apartment block and a private house, a farm building (Ivashky village), 3 private houses, a farm building (Pysarivka village), 3 apartment blocks, outbuildings (village of Klynova-Novoselivka), a café, a car (town of Bohodukhiv);
- in the Izium district, a private house was damaged (village of Ridne);
- in the Kharkiv district, a sanatorium was damaged (village of Berezivske);
- in the Chuhuiv district, a clinic was damaged (village of Staryi Saltiv).
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