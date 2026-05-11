11 dead and 94 injured, including 11 children: enemy attacked 68 settlements in Kharkiv region over course of week. PHOTOS

Over the past week, 68 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, have come under enemy attack, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attacks

It is reported that 94 people were injured as a result of the shelling , including 11 children: two boys aged 2, 15 and 17, two 8-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys, two 7-year-old girls, as well as a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old girl.

Unfortunately, 11 people were killed.

In addition, one person was injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown device.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: strikes on 8 settlements, 5 people injured. PHOTOS

What the Russians used

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

11 missiles;

6 KABs;

39 ‘Geran-2’-type UAVs;

39 "Molniya"-type UAVs;

6 Lancet-type UAVs;

36 FPV drones;

157 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Read more: Russian missile strike on Merefa on 4 May: death toll rises to 9

Damage

It is reported that civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv district suffered the most damage, with 11 apartment blocks, 152 private houses, 15 outbuildings, 4 shops, a car repair workshop, 2 administrative buildings, a pharmacy, a civilian enterprise, a catering establishment, office premises, power lines, 9 garages and 30 cars were damaged.

There was also significant damage in the Bohodukhiv district: 4 apartment blocks, 45 private houses, a hall of residence, 7 outbuildings, power lines, an educational establishment, a pre-school, 5 shops, a market, 2 catering establishments, a warehouse, an agricultural enterprise, a garage and 17 cars.

In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged 2 apartment blocks, 15 private houses, a civilian enterprise, railway infrastructure, 3 garages, a kiosk, and 5 cars.

Read more: Russian forces attacked a nine-storey building in Kharkiv with UAV: three people injured, including 8-year-old boy (updated)

Consequences of the attacks





