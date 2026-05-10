Russian missile strike on Merefa on 4 May: death toll rises to 9

The death toll from the enemy missile strike on Merefa on May 4 has risen to 9 people.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

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An injured man died in the hospital

"Unfortunately, a man who was wounded during the attack died in the hospital today. The doctors fought to save his life until the very end," the statement said.

Russian strike on Merefa

As a reminder, on May 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on Merefa in the Kharkiv region. Seven people were reported killed and more than 30 injured.

In the Merefa community, a three-day mourning period was declared on May 5–7 for the victims of the rocket attack.

Read more: Enemy attacked 84 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in week: two people killed and 58 injured