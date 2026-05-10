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Russian missile strike on Merefa on 4 May: death toll rises to 9
The death toll from the enemy missile strike on Merefa on May 4 has risen to 9 people.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.
An injured man died in the hospital
"Unfortunately, a man who was wounded during the attack died in the hospital today. The doctors fought to save his life until the very end," the statement said.
Russian strike on Merefa
- As a reminder, on May 4, the enemy launched a missile strike on Merefa in the Kharkiv region. Seven people were reported killed and more than 30 injured.
- In the Merefa community, a three-day mourning period was declared on May 5–7 for the victims of the rocket attack.
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