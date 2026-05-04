Enemy attacked 84 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in week: two people killed and 58 injured

Over the past week, 84 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including the city of Kharkiv, came under enemy strikes, leaving people killed and injured.

This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victims of attacks

It is noted that 58 people were injured in the shelling, including two children: boys aged 14 and 16.

Unfortunately, two people were killed.

In addition, one person was injured in an explosion of an unidentified device.

Read more: 5-7 May declared days of mourning in Merefa community for victims of missile attack

What weapons Russia used

The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv Oblast:

1 missile;

18 guided aerial bombs;

54 Geran-2 UAVs;

90 Molniya UAVs;

3 Lancet UAVs;

22 FPV drones;

253 UAVs (the type of which is being established).

See more: 13 casualties in 24 hours: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region. PHOTOS

Damage

It is reported that civilian infrastructure in the Bohodukhiv district suffered the most damage. Three apartment buildings and 40 private houses, a dormitory, a residential care facility, power grids, railway infrastructure, seven administrative buildings, two utility companies, two educational institutions, six civilian facilities, five agricultural enterprises, five warehouses, a post office, three gas stations, two food service establishments, three shops, a kiosk, five outbuildings, 12 garages, 27 cars, an emergency medical vehicle, a trailer, three tractors and a combine harvester were damaged there.

Significant damage was also recorded in Izium district: 21 private houses, a medical facility, four outbuildings, eight cars, two garages, power grids, a vehicle repair shop, three kiosks, two pavilions, a post office branch, a non-residential building, a cafe and a hair salon were damaged.

Watch more: Minus $300,000: border guards shot down rare Russian ’Merlin’ reconnaissance drone in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged eight apartment buildings and 27 private houses, railway infrastructure, 27 cars, two buses, a tractor, a shopping center, seven gas stations, a hangar and a car dealership.

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