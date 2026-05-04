Enemy attacked 84 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast in week: two people killed and 58 injured
Over the past week, 84 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, including the city of Kharkiv, came under enemy strikes, leaving people killed and injured.
This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
Victims of attacks
It is noted that 58 people were injured in the shelling, including two children: boys aged 14 and 16.
Unfortunately, two people were killed.
In addition, one person was injured in an explosion of an unidentified device.
What weapons Russia used
The enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv Oblast:
- 1 missile;
- 18 guided aerial bombs;
- 54 Geran-2 UAVs;
- 90 Molniya UAVs;
- 3 Lancet UAVs;
- 22 FPV drones;
- 253 UAVs (the type of which is being established).
Damage
It is reported that civilian infrastructure in the Bohodukhiv district suffered the most damage. Three apartment buildings and 40 private houses, a dormitory, a residential care facility, power grids, railway infrastructure, seven administrative buildings, two utility companies, two educational institutions, six civilian facilities, five agricultural enterprises, five warehouses, a post office, three gas stations, two food service establishments, three shops, a kiosk, five outbuildings, 12 garages, 27 cars, an emergency medical vehicle, a trailer, three tractors and a combine harvester were damaged there.
Significant damage was also recorded in Izium district: 21 private houses, a medical facility, four outbuildings, eight cars, two garages, power grids, a vehicle repair shop, three kiosks, two pavilions, a post office branch, a non-residential building, a cafe and a hair salon were damaged.
In the city of Kharkiv, the enemy damaged eight apartment buildings and 27 private houses, railway infrastructure, 27 cars, two buses, a tractor, a shopping center, seven gas stations, a hangar and a car dealership.
Background
- As reported earlier, today, 4 May, the enemy launched a missile strike on Merefa, leaving people killed and injured.
- According to the latest data, seven people are known to have been killed and more than 30 injured.
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