5-7 May declared days of mourning in Merefa community for victims of missile attack

Three days of mourning have been declared in the Merefa community for the victims of the missile attack.

The community reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Days of mourning

"From 5 to 7 May, Days of Mourning have been declared in the Merefa community to honor the memory of those killed in the 4 May missile strike and to express sincere condolences to their relatives and loved ones," the statement said.

The relevant order was signed by Mayor Veniamin Sitov, the community said.

See more: Consequences of Russian missile strike on Merefa: 6 dead, more than 30 injured already (updated). PHOTOS

It is reported that as a sign of mourning, the State Flag of Ukraine with a mourning ribbon will be flown at half-mast on buildings and facilities of local self-government bodies, as well as at enterprises, institutions, and organizations regardless of their form of ownership.

Also during this period, any entertainment and concert events, as well as entertainment music in retail and catering establishments, will be banned throughout the community.

See more: Enemy launched missile strike on Merefa: 4 people killed, 16 injured, and service station damaged (updated)

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