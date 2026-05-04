Consequences of Russian missile strike on Merefa: 7 dead, more than 30 injured already (updated). PHOTOS

The number of casualties in Merefa, Kharkiv Oblast, following a Russian missile strike has risen to 18.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Some of the injured are in a serious condition

It is reported that three of the injured are in a critical condition.

A further 13 people have suffered moderate blast injuries. Two of the victims are experiencing acute stress reaction. All are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

At least 10 residential properties, 4 shops, a car service centre, an administrative building, 2 cars and a catering establishment have been damaged. Clean-up operations are ongoing at the scene.











Read also: Russia attacked Merefa in the Kharkiv region: one woman killed, six injured

According to the State Emergency Service, rescue workers quickly extinguished two fires.

State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts and local community officers were also working at the sites of the strikes













Updated Information

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, five people were killed in the strike on Merefa: three women and two men. Another 19 people were injured and suffered acute stress reactions.

Preliminary findings indicate that Russian forces used an Iskander-type ballistic missile.

All relevant agencies are working at the scene. Information is being verified.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor’s Office of Kharkiv Oblast, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Update as of 3:00 p.m.

According to updated data from the Regional Military Administration, a 68-year-old man has unfortunately died in hospital. Doctors did everything possible to save him, but his injuries proved too severe.

A total of six people have been killed in the city.

in the city. The number of those injured in Merefa has risen to 31.

In particular, doctors provided assistance to a two-year-old boy. Fortunately, his condition is satisfactory. The child will continue treatment on an outpatient basis.

Update as of 6:00 p.m.

Syniehubov reported that, unfortunately, another person injured in the shelling of Merefa had died in hospital.

"The injuries sustained by the 59-year-old man proved too severe. Doctors fought for his life until the very end, but they were unable to save him. My sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the deceased," he wrote.

It is also noted that 14 injured people are currently in medical facilities in Kharkiv, where they are receiving all necessary assistance.

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that the enemy launched a missile strike on Merefa: 4 people were killed, 16 injured, and a service station was damaged.

Read also: 13 injured in 24 hours: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region. Photo report