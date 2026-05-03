13 casualties in 24 hours: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties from the attacks

It is reported that 13 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

In Kharkiv, men aged 47, 89, 62, 61, and 44, and women aged 49, 38, 48, and 57 were injured.

In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchanska district, a 47-year-old man was injured.

In the town of Balaklia, a 34-year-old man, a 76-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured.

See more: Night attack by "Shaheeds" on Kharkiv: house hit and fire (updated). PHOTO

The Russians attacked with UAVs the Slobids’kyi, Saltivskyi, Osnov’yanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv.

What weapons did the occupiers use?

The enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

1 UAV;

12 Geran-2 UAVs;

2 "Lancet" UAVs;

11 "Molniya" UAVs;

1 FPV drone;

55 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

See more: Night attack by "Shaheeds" on Kharkiv: house hit and fire (updated). PHOTO

Consequences of the attacks

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in Kharkiv, an apartment block, 2 private houses, railway infrastructure, 20 cars, a car showroom, and 5 petrol stations were damaged;

In the Bohodukhiv district, a farm (village of Hubarivka), 3 private houses (village of Zolochiv), a private house, a post office, 5 garages, an ambulance, a carpentry workshop (town of Bohodukhiv), and 5 garages (village of Baranivka) were damaged;

in the Kupiansk district, a bus station (Shevchenkove village) was damaged;

in the Izium district, 3 private houses (village of Morozivka), power lines (village of Vasylivka Persha), a private house, a car (village of Zaliman), a café, a hairdressing salon, 2 kiosks, and 2 pavilions (town of Balaklia) were damaged;

in the Kharkiv district, a private house, a petrol station, railway infrastructure, and a car were damaged (Dergachi);

in the Berestyn district, a private house and a farm (village of Druzhba) were damaged.

Read more: UAVs struck Kharkiv: administrative building damaged. Enemy is attacking gas stations (updated)

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, a Russian drone attack on the town of Balaklia on the evening of 2 May damaged shopping arcades, a kiosk and cars. An hour later, Russian occupiers launched a second drone strike, causing destruction and a fire at a commercial building.













