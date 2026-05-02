Night attack by "Shaheeds" on Kharkiv: house hit and fire (updated). PHOTO

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv on the night of 2 May. A residential building was hit, cars were damaged, and a man was injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

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The consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi, Kholodnohirskyi, and Saltivskyi districts.

One of the "Shaheds" struck the 12th floor of a multi-storey residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Debris from the ‘Shahed’ literally flew inside. Fortunately, it did not detonate," Terekhov noted.

As a result of the attack, a man sustained shrapnel wounds to his chest

In the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, a strike UAV hit some cars. A fire broke out. As a result of the strike, two cars were destroyed, and another seven were damaged.

In the Saltivskyi district, following overnight enemy shelling, the remains of a "Shahed"-type UAV were found near a residential building. There were no casualties. The relevant services are working at the scene.

Victims

As of 8:00 a.m. on May 2, three people have been injured in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack.

"A 23-year-old man was injured when an enemy UAV struck a high-rise building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

"A 25-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman also suffered acute stress reactions. Medical personnel provided the victims with all necessary assistance," said Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA.

Read also on Censor.NET: Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure facility under attack

Consequences of the attack



