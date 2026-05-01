UAVs struck Kharkiv: administrative building damaged. Enemy is attacking gas stations (updated)

An administrative building was damaged as a result of an enemy UAV strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv; emergency services are currently dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"An administrative building was damaged as a result of enemy UAVs striking the Kholodnohirskyi district. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties," the statement reads.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the enemy also attacked a gas station in the Kyivskyi district of the city. Several cars and the gas station building were damaged as a result of the strike.

"No reports of casualties have been received so far," Terekhov noted.

Updated

The enemy continues to attack Kharkiv. The Saltivskyi district has come under fire.

"There are casualties as a result of a massive attack by enemy UAVs—their number and condition are being verified," Terekhov said.

According to Dmytro Yatsychenko, a prosecutor with the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the Russian army shelled three gas stations in Kharkiv on the morning of May 1; reports of a fourth are being verified. Additionally, another gas station was shelled in the Kharkiv region.

The enemy likely attacked using drones equipped with V2U artificial intelligence.

Casualties

"A 36-year-old man was injured as a result of enemy shelling in the Saltivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate he sustained shrapnel wounds," the statement said.

Medical personnel hospitalized the victim, and he is receiving all necessary medical care.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 9 people injured, dozens of infrastructure facilities damaged. PHOTOS