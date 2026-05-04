Enemy launched missile strike on Merefa: 4 people killed, 16 injured, and service station damaged (updated)

On the morning of May 4, 2026, Russian forces attacked the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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According to preliminary reports, the enemy launched a missile strike on Merefa.

"The service station area has been damaged. We are verifying information regarding casualties. All of our emergency services are at the site of the attack," the regional governor added.

Read more: Russia attacked Merefa in Kharkiv region: woman killed, 6 injured

Update

According to the Regional Military Administration, preliminary reports indicate that one person was killed as a result of the enemy strike on Merefa.

Two more people were injured; medical personnel are providing necessary assistance.

"A private home and a car are known to have caught fire, and other private homes, a store, and a car repair shop were also damaged," the statement reads.

Cleanup efforts are underway at the site.

See more: 13 casualties in 24 hours: Russian forces attacked Kharkiv and 17 settlements in the region. PHOTOS

The number of victims has risen

According to the Regional Military Administration, the death toll from the Russian strike on Merefa has risen to three.

At this time, there are reports of eight injured individuals, who are receiving medical assistance.

"The fire has already been extinguished. We are assessing damage to private homes, apartment buildings, four stores, and a car repair shop," Syniehubov added.

Emergency response teams and all relevant services continue to work at the site of the strike

According to the latest reports, the death toll from the Russian attack on Merefa has risen to four.

The victims include two men, aged 50 and 63, and two women, aged 41 and 52.

Sixteen people were injured. They are receiving all necessary medical care.